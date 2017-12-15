Alexis Montgomery had 18 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Seattle University women’s basketball team to a 68-60 victory over Idaho in a nonconference game Friday night,

MOSCOW, Idaho — Alexis Montgomery had 18 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Seattle University women’s basketball team to a 68-60 victory over Idaho in a nonconference game Friday night,

Seattle U (6-5) trailed 53-52 with 6:53 left in the game, but then went on a 12-2 run to take control.

Kallin Spiller had 14 points for the Redhawks, and Jacinta Beckley had a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with nine points.

Mikayla Ferenz scored 21 to lead Idaho (3-6). Ferenz was 6 of 14 from three-point range. The rest of the Vandals were 1 of 19 from long range.