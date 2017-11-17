The Seattle University women’s basketball team stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat UC Santa Barbara 77-71 Friday night.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Kamira Sanders scored 21 points and Alexis Montgomery had 20 as the Seattle University women’s basketball team stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat UC Santa Barbara 77-71 on Friday night.

The Redhawks (1-2) trailed 36-24 at halftime and 60-45 after three quarters. But in the fourth quarter they outscored the Gauchos 32-11. Santa Barbara’s biggest lead was 51-30.

“Our bench gave us tremendous energy tonight,” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “They gave us a much-needed spark, especially in the fourth quarter. We hit some big-time threes that gave us an emotional lift.”

Madeline Dopplick contributed 15 points for SU. Montgomery had 12 rebounds. Sanders chipped in nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Drew Edelman led Santa Barbara (1-2) with 16 points and 19 rebounds.