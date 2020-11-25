The Seattle U women’s basketball team opened the season with a home loss to Portland, 82-70.

McKenzi Williams led the Redhawks with 20 points but was just 4 of 13 from the field. She hit 12 of 14 free throws. Chinwe Ezeonu had 12 points (on 6 of 9 from the field) and had seven rebounds for Seattle.

Alex Fowler led the Pilots with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

More basketball

• Seattle Pacific, one of four women’s teams in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference that will play basketball this season, announced it will tip off its conference-only schedule Jan. 15 at Alaska Fairbanks. SPU will also play the same team Jan. 16.

The Falcons’ home opener is Jan. 22-23 against Saint Martin’s.

Men’s basketball

• Eastern Washington will play Montana Tech on Monday at home. EWU was originally to play Northwest University.