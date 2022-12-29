A tough season continued Thursday for the Seattle University women’s basketball team in its Western Athletic Conference opener.

Seattle U saw a five-point lead turn into an 18-point deficit when Sam Houston went on a 23-0 run.

The Redhawks never recovered and lost 92-72 in Huntsville, Texas.

Seattle U fell to 0-11 overall.

Seattle University led 27-22 after one quarter and still led 31-26 when it suddenly went cold. The Redhawks went 7 minutes, 53 seconds without scoring a point. Sam Houston took advantage, scoring 23 points during that span to take a 49-31 lead.

Seattle U finally broke the drought on a layup by Lisa Michaelson with 23 seconds left in the half, but the damage had been done.

Sam Houston led by double digits the rest of the way.

Peyton Howard had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Seattle U.