Courtney Murphy scored 18 points in her Redhawks debut but the Seattle University women’s basketball team fell 70-60 to Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday night in its Western Athletic Conference opener at the Redhawk Center.

Kamira Sanders added 15 points and four assists for the winless Redhawks (0-14, 0-1). Alexxus Gilbert scored 27 points for Bakersfield (5-9, 1-0) and Jazmine Johnson had 22 points.

“It was a tremendous performance by Courtney,” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “That was her first action in 12 weeks and she was outstanding. Bakersfield had a one-two punch that we couldn’t overcome tonight.”