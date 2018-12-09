The Seattle University women’s basketball team lost 76-59 at UC Davis on Sunday afternoon.
DAVIS, Calif. – The Seattle University women’s basketball team lost 76-59 at UC Davis on Sunday afternoon. Joana Alves scored 16 points to pace three Redhawks in double figures in the nonconference game.
The loss kept Seattle U (0-10) winless for the season.
UC Davis (5-5), the defending Big West regular-season champion, outscored the Redhawks 20-9 in the second quarter.
“The second quarter was our undoing,” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “We are putting ourselves in too deep of a hole to claw our way out. We have to try and develop some sort of offensive consistency over the next week.”
Alves worked through foul trouble to tally 16 points on 6-for-11 field-goal shooting. Kamira Sanders and Carla Bieg each scored 10 points, while Sarah Rahon made three threes for nine points.
Seattle U returns to action Dec. 17 when Cal Poly visits the Redhawk Center.
