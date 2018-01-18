Jacinta Beckley scored 25 points for the Redhawks, who won 69-59.

The Seattle U women’s basketball team improved to 3-1 in the Western Athletic Conference with a 69-59 win over New Mexico State on Thursday night at the Connolly Complex.

Jacinta Beckley scored 25 points for the Redhawks (9-10, 3-1 WAC), and Alexis Montgomery added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kamira Sanders had seven steals.

Brooke Salas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (9-9, 3-1).

Seattle U got hot in the second half, hitting 55.6 percent of its shots.

Seattle hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday at 1 p.m.