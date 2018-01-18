Jacinta Beckley scored 25 points for the Redhawks, who won 69-59.
The Seattle U women’s basketball team improved to 3-1 in the Western Athletic Conference with a 69-59 win over New Mexico State on Thursday night at the Connolly Complex.
Jacinta Beckley scored 25 points for the Redhawks (9-10, 3-1 WAC), and Alexis Montgomery added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kamira Sanders had seven steals.
Brooke Salas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (9-9, 3-1).
Seattle U got hot in the second half, hitting 55.6 percent of its shots.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins
- Sound familiar, Seattle? Apple shops for site to build a new campus, will also add 20,000 jobs
- Police investigate reported gang rape of teen in Ballard park
Most Read Sports Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins
- As Pullman mourns, police work to determine motive of Tyler Hilinski's death
- Washington State teammates and the college football community react to Tyler Hilinski’s death
- UW linebacker Ale Kaho, a December signee, becomes Chris Petersen's first 5-star recruit
Seattle hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.