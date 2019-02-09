Despite 20 points and seven rebounds from Joana Alves, the Seattle U women dropped a WAC game at Utah Valley, 63-54.

Despite 20 points and seven rebounds from Joana Alves, the Seattle U women dropped a Western Athletic Conference basketball game at Utah Valley, 63-54 on Saturday afternoon in Orem, Utah.

Alves was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, and was one of the few offensive bright spots for the Redhawks, who fell to 1-21 and 1-8 in conference play.

Seattle U struggled offensively, hitting just 29.9 percent from the field, including 15 percent from three-point range.

Carla Bieg added 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Seattle U, which got as close as five points with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Alexis Cortez led four players in double figures with 15 points for the Wolverines (12-10, 6-3). Jordan Holland added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Seattle U returns home to face Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.