The Seattle U women’s basketball team fell to 0-8 after a 78-64 loss to Pepperdine at Redhawk Center on Sunday.

Kamira Sanders led the Redhawks with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting. She also had six rebounds.

“Kamira was scoring at will in the first half today,” Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb said.

Joana Alves added 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go with six rebounds and eight turnovers.

Yasmine Robinson-Blacote led Pepperdine (4-1) with 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Waves shot 50 percent from the field and outrebounded Seattle U 38-27.

Seattle U hit 39.6 percent of its shots.

Seattle U has two road games this week. It’s at Pacific on Thursday and at UC Davis next Sunday.