Brie Mobley led the Antelopes with 30 points in the 74-63 win.

The Seattle U women’s basketball team lost its Western Athletic Conference opener on Saturday, falling to Grand Canyon 74-63 in Phoenix.

Brie Mobley led the Antelopes (7-8, 1-0 WAC) with 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting.

Kamira Sanders and Kallin Spiller had 16 points and eight rebounds each for the Redhawks (6-10, 0-1).

Top Seattle scorer Alexis Montgomery scored 14 on 7-of-21 shooting.

Seattle is at Chicago State on Thursday.