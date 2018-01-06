Brie Mobley led the Antelopes with 30 points in the 74-63 win.
The Seattle U women’s basketball team lost its Western Athletic Conference opener on Saturday, falling to Grand Canyon 74-63 in Phoenix.
Brie Mobley led the Antelopes (7-8, 1-0 WAC) with 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting.
Kamira Sanders and Kallin Spiller had 16 points and eight rebounds each for the Redhawks (6-10, 0-1).
Top Seattle scorer Alexis Montgomery scored 14 on 7-of-21 shooting.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- Interior secretary’s plan would open up Washington and Oregon coastlines to drilling
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider, but that may not be the end of the story
- Top 17 new Seattle-area cheap eats for 2018 — plus 9 more to try | Cheap Eats VIEW
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider, but that may not be the end of the story
- What went wrong for the Seahawks, and where do they go from here?
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Amid Patriots drama, could Bill Belichick leave for the Giants? 'Bill sees an opening,' source says
Seattle is at Chicago State on Thursday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.