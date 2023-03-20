Seattle University announced Monday that women’s basketball coach Suzy Barcomb will not return for the 2023-24 season.

Barcomb recently completed her seventh season with the Redhawks.

“After thorough evaluation, I have decided that a change in leadership is needed in order to meet our high standards of competitive excellence for the women’s basketball program,” said athletic director Shaney Fink. “I want to thank Suzy Barcomb and her staff for their commitment to Seattle University and to the growth and development of student athletes.”

This past season, the Redhawks went 6-24 overall and 3-11 in the Western Athletic Conference. Barcomb finished with a 77-133 record at Seattle University. In her first season (2016-17), the Redhawks earned a WNIT berth. The following year, Seattle University won the WAC tournament, earning the program’s first Division I NCAA tournament appearance.

Barcomb’s 25-year coaching career has spanned all three NCAA divisions.

The university said a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.