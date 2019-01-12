The Seattle University women’s basketball team led for much of the day but lost 58-55 to Utah Valley.

The Seattle University women’s basketball team led for much of the day but lost 58-55 to Utah Valley on Saturday in a Western Athletic Conference game at the Redhawk Center.

SU (0-16, 0-3) led 25-15 after the first quarter but Utah Valley (9-7, 3-0) had trimmed the deficit to 34-28 by halftime. The Wolverines took the lead in the third quarter and held on.

“Our first quarter was fantastic today,” Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb said. “I thought we lost our intensity after that. Carla (Bieg) was a bright spot off the bench. She provided us with offense and strong defense today.”

Joana Alves led SU with 17 points and eight rebounds. Bieg matched her career high with 15 points off the bench. Courtney Murphy had 12 points and Kamira Sanders added eight points, four rebounds and four assists.

Seattle U got a three-pointer from Bieg to cut its deficit to 56-55 at the 3:32 mark of the fourth quarter. But the Redhawks could not score again.

The Redhawks hit the road for two WAC contests next week, playing at New Mexico State (Jan. 17) and then Texas Rio Grande Valley (Jan. 19).