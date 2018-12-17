Terrell Brown and Myles Carter lead Redhawks to 67-56 victory in Portland. Seattle (10-3) is off to its best start since 1968-69.

PORTLAND — Terrell Brown and Myles Carter each had a double-double to help Seattle University beat Portland 67-56 on Monday night.

Seattle (10-3) is off to its best start since the 1968-69 season, when it finished at 19-8.

Brown finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Carter had 11 and 12. Morgan Means scored 17 and Matej Kavas scored 11 for the Redhawks.

Brown’s layup made it 15-0 less than five minutes in and Kavas made a jumper to give Seattle a 20-point lead with nine minutes left in the first half. Josh McSwiggan’s three-pointer pulled the Pilots 11 behind with five minutes to play and he made another three that trimmed their deficit to 59-52 with two minutes left. Brown answered with a layup and, after Portland missed a three-point shot, Means hit two free throws to give Seattle an 11-point lead.

McSwiggan led the Pilots (6-7) with 14 points. Portland has lost six of seven.

SU women lose to Cal Poly

The Seattle U women dropped a 60-50 decision to Cal Poly. Madeline Dopplick scored a career-high 18 points to lead SU (0-11) on Kids Day, which brought out 444 fans at the Redhawk Center.

Joana Alves and Sarah Rahon added nine points each. Hana Vesela led Cal Poly (3-7) with 17 points and seven rebounds.