Terrell Brown bucked a trend on Monday, and that’s bad news for Washington.

Brown — a redshirt junior guard for Seattle University who hails from Garfield High School — announced on Twitter that he is “150% committed” to transfer to Arizona this offseason. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard also drew interest from UW, Washington State, San Diego State, Boise State, Arkansas, DePaul and Oregon State, according to Rivals.com.

Of course, it’s no surprise the Huskies wanted Brown to stay home. The former Redhawk averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 29 games for Seattle U last season. That included 21 points and seven rebounds in a defeat against UW on Dec. 17. He contributed 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 2018 transferring to Seattle U from Shoreline Community College.

Two other guards and former in-state prep standouts — Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson (Timberline High School) and North Idaho College’s Nate Pryor (West Seattle High School) — previously announced transfers to Washington this offseason. Stevenson averaged 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game at Wichita State last season, while Pryor poured in 18.0 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in two successful seasons in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. But Brown won’t be joining that group.

Husky head coach Mike Hopkins’ pursuit of transfer guards makes sense, considering his team’s projected roster. UW’s top two scorers last season, freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, will likely both enter the 2020 NBA draft (with Stewart having already declared). Sophomore guard Elijah Hardy recently entered the transfer portal, though he hasn’t ruled out a potential return to UW.

“I’m just trying to figure out what’s the best fit for me,” Hardy told The Times in a phone interview last week. “Washington is not out of the question, but I’m trying to figure out who is going to give me the best opportunity to get to the next level.

“The fit is really important. I want to be around good people, a good culture and a good team and just continue my success.”

Whether or not Hardy returns, the Huskies will still be hurting for proven playmakers in the back court. Nahziah Carter, Jamal Bey, Marcus Tsohonis and Raequan Battle all turned in inconsistent seasons, and point guard Quade Green appeared in just 15 games before being ruled academically ineligible.

The additions of Stevenson and Pryor should bolster the UW back court. But the only time Brown will play at Hec Edmundson Pavilion is when Arizona meets Washington on the road.