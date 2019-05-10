Carley Nance of Seattle University hit a walkoff grand slam to cap an 8-7 comeback win over New Mexico State on Friday as the Redhawks advanced to the Western Athletic Conference softball tournament championship game at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

NMSU (32-21) grabbed a 4-0 lead early and held a 7-4 advantage going into the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Madison Cathcart drew a walk. Bailey Thompson and Kaylee Ree followed with singles to load the bases for Nance. Working an eight-pitch at-bat to a full count, Nance drilled a fly ball to right center, with the blast clearing the fence and sending the Redhawks into pandemonium at home plate.

With the win, Seattle U (38-15) heads to its second WAC championship game in three seasons. It will face New Mexico State, Grand Canyon or CSU Bakersfield on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. SU will have two chances to win one game to claim the WAC tournament crown.

Seattle U tied its season record for wins with 38 in 2019. The 2008 Redhawks also won 38 games.

Nance tallied her second straight walkoff hit as she doubled to win the game against Kansas City on Thursday. SU has won seven straight, including five in walkoff fashion.

Shianne Smith (9-4) pitched 22/3 innings of relief, holding the Aggies to one run and striking out four batters. Nance, Thompson and Cherise Silvan had two hits apiece.

Huskies blank Stanford

The second-ranked Washington softball team shut out Stanford, winning 8-0 in five innings after a six-run fifth triggered the run rule at Husky Softball Stadium.

Washington (44-7, 19-4 Pac-12) has a chance to record its second season with 20 conference wins Saturday at noon against Stanford.

Gabbie Plain (19-2) pitched a two-hitter for the Huskies, striking out nine Stanford (32-17, 8-12) batters and walking none.

Morganne Flores, Sami Reynolds and SilentRain Espinoza combined for six hits and six RBI, with Reynolds ending the game on a line-drive single in the fifth. Kaija Gibson reached base in every plate appearance, going 1 for 1 with two walks and a run scored.

The regular season comes to a close Saturday. The NCAA Selection Show will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Baseball

An offensive blitz from WAC leader New Mexico State (35-12, 17-6) saw Seattle University take a 21-7 defeat at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Jacob Prater and Connor O’Brien both went 2 for 4 and scored a combined three runs for the Redhawks (12-36, 7-16).

• Washington State (10-34-1, 2-19-1 Pac-12) dropped the series opener 6-2 to top-ranked UCLA (39-8, 17-5) at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars received an RBI single from Dillon Plew, a sacrifice fly from Garrett Gouldsmith and Danny Sinatro singled, stole a base and scored a run.

• Host Gonzaga hit three home runs, including a go-ahead solo shot from Ernie Yake in the eighth inning, to secure a 7-6 victory over Lamar. The Zags (26-20) had a no-hitter going through the fifth from starter Nick Trogrlic-Iverson, but Lamar (16-32) battled its way back with a five-run sixth.

Track and field

Scout Cai of Seattle Pacific won the pole vault with a meet-record clearance at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships in Monmouth, Ore. The Falcon junior got over the bar at 12 feet, 10 inches.

Freshman teammate Madison Licari made it a 1-2 Falcon finish with a personal-best mark of 11-10½.

SPU also got second-place finishes from Kaylee Mitchell in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and from Katherine Walter in the 10,000.

The Falcons have the team lead with 66 points, and Central Washington is second with 53.