The Seattle U softball team is 5-0 after a perfect season-opening tournament.

The Redhawks beat St. Thomas (2-3) on Sunday in Rosemont, Illinois, 5-2.The top of the lineup, Tai Wilson and Olivia Viggiano, was a big help, reaching base in 6 of 7 plate appearances.

Izzy Dino picked up the win, giving up two runs on seven hits in four innings. She struck out two and walked one.

Gymnatics

Geneva Thompson won the vault in 9.925, but Washington lost on the road to Oregn State in a Pac-12 meet, 197.275 to 194.450.

Tennis

• The No. 16 Washington women wrapped up an 0-3 run at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, with a 4-0 loss to No. 13 Florida.

• The Seattle U men won at Eastern Washington 4-1.

From sports-information reports.

