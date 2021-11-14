The Seattle U men’s soccer team won the Western Athletic Conference tournament after beating Grand Canyon (15-3-1) in a shootout in Phoenix.

The game was tied 2-2 after regulation and overtime. The Redhawks won the shootout 4-3.

Seattle U (13-7-1) was down 2-0 with four minutes remaining. Sam Tessler scored on a header in the 87th minute. Noe Meza, who was named the tourney MVP, scored the equalizer in the 89th minute of a free kick about 10 yards outside the box.

It’s the fifth WAC title, and fifth ensuing trip to the NCAA tourney, since 20-13.

Seattle U will learn its NCAA tourney plans Monday.

Basketball

• Jaydia Martin scored a game-high 19 points, but Eastern Washington (0-2) lost at Pepperdine 67-48 in a nonconference game.

Volleyball

• Shannon Crenshaw tied a career high with 13 kills as Washington (20-4, 13-3 Pac-12) won for the 13th time in the last 14 matches by winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 at California (7-20, 0-16). UW moved into a tie with UCLA for the Pac-12 lead.

Football

• Central Washington (8-2) made the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time since 2017, and the Wildcats will play Northwest Missouri State (9-1) on Saturday in Maryville, Missouri.