Seattle University is offering free admission to home men’s and women’s basketball games for federal employees and their families through the remainder of the government shutdown.

Tickets may be claimed by stopping by the SU Ticket Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. The SU Ticket Office is located in the O’Brien Center on the Seattle U campus. Alternatively, tickets may also be claimed at the box office in the Redhawk Center on game day, beginning one hour before tipoff.

All federal employees who show a valid federal ID will receive free tickets for their families, while supplies last.

Junior hockey

Andrej Kukuca had two goals and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds thumped the host Moose Jaw Warriors 7-2. Noah Philps had three assists for the T-birds (14-21-4-0). Jarret Tyszka and Nolan Volcan each had a goal and an assist, and Henrik Rybinski and Tyrel Bauer each had two assists. Roddy Ross stopped 24 shots.

• Parker AuCoin scored the winning goal short-handed in the third period as the Tri-City Americans beat the host Everett Silvertips 4-3 at Angel of the Winds Arena. Bryce Kindopp, Zack Andrusiak and Jake Christiansen scored for Everett (32-9-1-1).

Gymnastics

Darian Burns tied for top honors on the floor exercise (9.875) and was the all-around runner-up (38.850) for Seattle Pacific, which nearly defeated the host school before settling for third place (189.825) in the Sacramento State triangular meet.

Women’s swimming

Washington State lost 150-107 to host Arizona. Sophomore Taylor McCoy won three individual events (100 and 200 back, 400 IM) and swam the opening leg of the first-place 400 medley relay team.