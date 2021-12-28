Because of COVID-19 protocols within the Seattle U men’s basketball program, the Redhawks’ upcoming Western Athletic Conference games at home against New Mexico State on Thursday and at California Baptist on Saturday were postponed.

Administrators will work to find a mutually agreeable dates to reschedule. If they are unable to find a date, the games will be considered a no-contests.

Seattle U is currently scheduled to return to action on Thursday, Jan. 6 at Chicago State.

The Redhawks finished their nonconference schedule with a 9-4 record. The scheduled game against New Mexico State on Thursday was supposed to be their WAC opener.

Seattle U’s next scheduled home game is January 12 against Utah Valley at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

SPU basketball

The Seattle Pacific men (8-5, 1-1 GNAC) fly to Alaska for just one game as the second was postponed. SPU visits Alaska Anchorage (6-3, 1-1) on Thursday, resuming conference competition.

Advertising

That will be the final game of the 2021 calendar year for the Falcons. Saturday’s scheduled game at Fairbanks has been postponed because of health and safety protocols involving the Alaska Fairbanks men’s program.

The SPU women will not play Thursday’s scheduled game at Alaska Anchorage because of health and safety protocols involving the Seawolves’ program. The Falcons will play at Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday as scheduled.

MOre basketball

Western Washington’s scheduled men’s games at Central Washington on Thursday and at Northwest Nazarene on Saturday have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

• The Eastern Washington women won’t play games scheduled for Thursday and Saturday because of COVID-19 protocols.