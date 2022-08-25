The Seattle U men’s soccer team upset No. 4 Notre Dame 3-1 on Thursday in South Bend, Indiana, to open its season.

It was the highest-ranked win in program history for Seattle U. It beats the 2-1 win vs. No. 10 Washington in 2015. And its the Redhawks’ first win against a ranked team since 2018, which also came against Washington.

“This was a historic win for the program,” Seattle coach Pete Fewing said. “Notre Dame is a class act and had their chances in this match.”

After a goalless half, Declan McGlynn scored twice for the Redhawks, which broke the program record for career points.

Habib Barry also scored for the Redhawks off an assist from Peter Kingston in the 78th minute to put the game away.

Notre Dame got its only goal in the 81st minute

McGlynn has 70 career points passing the 65 from Sergio Rivas. McGlynn is in second place in career goals with 26.

Minors

• Jarred Kelenic homered, walked twice and drove in three as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers beat the Salt Lake Bees 6-1.

More soccer

• The Washington women (2-0-1) tied 0-0 against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips hired David Struch, who is in his 17th season in the Western Hockey League, as an associate coach.

Golf

• Anna Temple, a former golfer at Cal who was the coach at UC Davis the last 10 years, has joined the UW women’s program as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.