The Seattle University men’s soccer team’s season came to a dramatic close Thursday, falling 3-2 at Portland in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Noe Meza and Levonte Johnson scored for Seattle at Merlo Field.

Seattle U outshot Portland, 20-9, and held the advantage on corner kicks at 10-3.

Portland scored two goals in three minutes to take the lead before halftime.

SPU men ousted

At Los Angeles, Colorado State Pueblo eliminated No. 9 seed Seattle Pacific from the NCAA Division II men’s soccer tournament with a 1-0 first-round decision.

SPU saw its season end with a 12-4-2 record.

Basketball

• The Seattle University men’s basketball team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 93-80 win over Morgan State at the Redhawk Center.

Advertising

Tyson Cameron led Seattle U with 26 points, including six three-pointers, and he added eight rebounds. Cameron scored all of his points in the first half.

“That was a special performance in the first half,” said interim coach Chris Victor. “When we recruited Cam and he decided Seattle was where he to play, we knew that he had this in him. He’s a weapon on offense, he doesn’t need much time or space, and he can really get it going.”

Guard Darrion Trammell ended with 16 points.

• The Seattle U women (1-2) lost 86-63 at Long Beach State. The Redhawks had four different players score at least eight points, but 25 turnovers doomed a comeback effort.

Volleyball

• At Ellensburg, Hannah Hair had 14 kills and eight block assists as the Seattle Pacific volleyball team (15-9, 11-6 GNAC) won 3-0 against Central Washington.

• Washington State volleyball posted a 3-2 win over No. 16 Oregon in Pullman. Magda Jehlarova had 15 kills for WSU (18-9, 12-5 Pac-12).

Elsewhere

• Seattle Parks and Recreation is installing new netting on holes 11 and 12 at Jefferson Park Golf Course to reduce golf balls traveling out of the park. Permitting will require a height variance, which will take 9-12 months for city council approval. Construction could begin in fall 2022.

• OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock is on the Wales roster for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches. Midfielder Quinn has been named to the Canadian roster and defender Jimena López is on the Mexican team.

• Central Washington, Simon Fraser and Western Oregon will join the Lone Star Conference as affiliate members in football beginning with the 2022 season. The addition of the GNAC’s programs will make the Lone Star a 10-team conference in football. Teams will play nine-game conference schedules.