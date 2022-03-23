Darrion Trammell, the Seattle U men’s basketball team’s leading scorer, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a Seattle U official confirmed Wednesday.

Trammell, a sophomore guard, averaged 17.3 points per game for the Redhawks, who won the Western Athletic Conference regular-season title for the first time. He also led the team in assists and steals.

Trammell was named to the all-WAC team, all-WAC defensive team and to the all-tournament team. Trammell had a 39-point performance in the WAC tournament semifinals as the Redhawks lost to Abilene Christian.

This is the second year the 5-foot-9 Trammell has entered the transfer portal. After leading the WAC in scoring at 20.5 points per game last year, Trammell tested the water and drew interest in schools such as Oregon State and USC, he returned to Seattle U.

“I was just testing the waters to see where I was, but it just didn’t feel right for me,” Trammell told The Times in November. “I feel like I (would have) left here on a bad note as far as how we ended, getting blown out by (Grand Canyon in the WAC tournament). And I didn’t want to leave my brothers.”

Trammell, who played at St. Ignatius Prep in San Francisco, didn’t get any scholarship offers out of high school. He played at City College of San Francisco and led them to 30-0 record in 2019-20, earning a scholarship to Seattle U.