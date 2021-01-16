The Seattle U men’s home basketball game against Utah Valley on Saturday night was canceled because of COVID-19.

Neither program released further details, nor said which team was impacted. The two teams played Friday night with Utah Valley winning in overtime.

Seattle U said there was no makeup game, but one could happen if the two teams could find an agreeable date.

• Despite 20 points from McKenzi Williams, the Seattle U women (4-7, 0-2 WAC) were swept in their weekend series at Utah Valley (4-3, 2-2), falling 78-66.

More basketball

• Despite 20 points from Ashley Alter, the Seattle Pacific women (2-1) beat visiting Saint Martin’s 61-50. Mallory Vivola scored 14 to lead the Saints (1-2).

• The Eastern Washington men (3-5, 2-1 Big Sky) split their series with Southern Utah (10-2, 5-1), falling 99-94.