Before the final nonconference game for the Seattle U men’s basketball team, against Saint Martin’s last Saturday, Jim Hayford gave his team a B-minus grade.
The biggest reason for not getting a higher grade was the team’s subpar three-point shooting. But the Redhawks were 13 of 28 from three-point range in a 98-63 win over Saint Martin’s — including a 5-for-6 effort from senior guard Aaron Nettles, who broke out of a slump — a good sign heading into Friday’s Western Athletic Conference opener against Utah Valley.
The game, which starts at 6 p.m., will be without fans at Redhawk Center. The teams play again Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Redhawks (7-5) were picked to finish fifth in the conference in November, and Hayford felt that was about right for a team that returned just one full-time starter (junior guard/forward Riley Grigsby).
“For bringing a bunch of new guys together and the adversity we put them through early, with seven away games in 17 days (to start the season), I think we’re coming along pretty good,” said Hayford, whose team has won four of its past five games.
Utah Valley (4-5), coached by Mark Madsen, the former Stanford star and Los Angeles Laker, opened WAC play last weekend with a pair of victories at home over Cal Baptist.
Seattle U is led by Grigsby, averaging a team-high 18.6 points. Guard Darrion Trammell, a transfer from San Francisco City College, is averaging 17.5 points.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.