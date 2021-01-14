Before the final nonconference game for the Seattle U men’s basketball team, against Saint Martin’s last Saturday, Jim Hayford gave his team a B-minus grade.

The biggest reason for not getting a higher grade was the team’s subpar three-point shooting. But the Redhawks were 13 of 28 from three-point range in a 98-63 win over Saint Martin’s — including a 5-for-6 effort from senior guard Aaron Nettles, who broke out of a slump — a good sign heading into Friday’s Western Athletic Conference opener against Utah Valley.

The game, which starts at 6 p.m., will be without fans at Redhawk Center. The teams play again Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Redhawks (7-5) were picked to finish fifth in the conference in November, and Hayford felt that was about right for a team that returned just one full-time starter (junior guard/forward Riley Grigsby).

“For bringing a bunch of new guys together and the adversity we put them through early, with seven away games in 17 days (to start the season), I think we’re coming along pretty good,” said Hayford, whose team has won four of its past five games.

Utah Valley (4-5), coached by Mark Madsen, the former Stanford star and Los Angeles Laker, opened WAC play last weekend with a pair of victories at home over Cal Baptist.

Seattle U is led by Grigsby, averaging a team-high 18.6 points. Guard Darrion Trammell, a transfer from San Francisco City College, is averaging 17.5 points.