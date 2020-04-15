The Seattle U men’s basketball program announced four new players Wednesday, three junior-college transfers and an incoming freshman.

Emeka Udenyi (6-10 forward) and Darrion Trammell (5-10 guard) have spent the past two seasons as teammates at City College of San Francisco, alongside a third Seattle U commit — Nate Robinson. The trio helped lead Rams to a 30-0 record.

Jordan Guest, a 6-9 forward, joins the Redhawk program by way of Tallahassee Community College after spending his freshman season at Boston University.

Incoming freshman Matthew Levis is a 6-1 guard from Jesuit High School in Portland.

Gymnastics

• UW announced the signing of three new gymnasts, including Gabi Wickman of Kirkland, who has finished in the top 10 at Junior Olympics Nationals. Also coming to UW are Lauren Thomas of Loveland, Colo., and Katie McNamara of Manhattan Beach, Calif.

More basketball

• Eastern Washington announced it signed three players for the men’s basketball program, including Mutdung Bol, a 6-foot-3 guard from Edmonds-Woodway. Isaiah Amato, a 6-5 guard from Portland, and Victor Radocaj, a 6-9 forward from Richmond, B.C., are the other two.

Football

• Washington State wide receiver Brandon Arconado and quarterback Gage Gubrud were named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which honors players for academic achievements.