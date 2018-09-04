Seattle U plays four Pac-12 teams next season, including Washington, Washington State, Stanford and California.

The Seattle University men’s basketball team is returning to campus for the next two seasons due to the $700 million renovation at KeyArena.

SU released its 2018-19 schedule Tuesday, which includes 16 games at the Redhawk Center, a 999-seat gymnasium that was formally named the Connolly Center.

The Redhawk Center underwent a remodel in 2015 and serves as the home for the SU women’s basketball and volleyball teams.

“It’s a tight fit and logistically it’s taking some maneuvering, but we’ve made it work and we’re excited about engaging with our fans here,” coach Jim Hayford said. “Whenever you have a major transition like this, you need to find the positives.

“Yes, it’s a couple years of without the home that we were used to, but a state-of-the-art arena is coming our way in the not-so crazy distant future. … Soon we’re going to be recruiting to one of America’s state-of-the-art arena, which is a real positive.”

Seattle U expects to be secondary winter tenant after a NHL team at the 18,600-seat Seattle Center Arena that’s scheduled to reopen for the 2020-21 season.

Until then, the Redhawks look to build on Hayford’s solid debut last season (20-14 overall and 8-6 for fourth in the Western Athletic Conference) with full knowledge that it’s difficult to entice major non-conference teams to play at the Redhawks Center.

“Despite the uncertainties of knowing where we’d be, I think it’s a really good mid-major schedule,” Hayford said. “You got a lot of home games and a few what you’d like to think of as rivalry games that we’re committed to.”

The season opens Nov. 6 at Stanford and includes road games at Washington on Dec. 9, Portland on Dec. 17 and California on Dec. 29 to wrap up the non-conference schedule.

Seattle U plays just two games at the 6,500-seat ShoWare Center in Kent. The Redhawks host Bryant on Nov. 11 and Washington State on Nov. 14.

SU’s annual Elgin Baylor Classic will be held over Thanksgiving weekend on campus and featuring Denver (Nov. 23), Fairfield (Nov. 24), Longwood (Nov. 25) and Northwest University (Nov. 28).

The Redhawks’ 16-game WAC schedule begins with three straight road games Cal State Bakersfield (Jan. 3), Grand Canyon (Jan. 5) and Utah Valley (Jan. 12).

Seattle U hosts New Mexico State, the WAC regular-season and tournament champion, in a league home opener on Jan. 17.

The Redhawks finish the regular season with five of its final six games at home.