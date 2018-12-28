It will be the fourth Pac-12 team Seattle U has played this season. The Redhawks beat Washington State in Kent, and more recently lost 70-62 to Washington.

It has been a great start of the season for the Seattle University men’s basketball team, and it has a chance to get a lot better.

The Redhawks (11-3) close out their nonconference slate Saturday at California. It will be the fourth Pac-12 team Seattle U has played this season. The Redhawks opened the season with a loss at Stanford, beat Washington State in Kent, and most recently lost 70-62 to Washington, rallying from 20 points down in the second to get within two late in the game.

“I’m thrilled,” Seattle U junior forward Myles Carter said last week about playing Cal, which won 81-59 at Seattle U last season. “We lost the last one (against a Pac-12 team at Washington), one that we should have won and I think now we know what we need to do. We’ve got to prep hard for it and go after it with three solid days of hard work (after a mini-break at Christmas).

“And just have fun with it. That’s what we are trying to take away from what the coaches are teaching us, to love the game, enjoy the game. But I am definitely ready to go out there to California and get our 12th win before conference.”

After the tough loss at Washington, Seattle U rebounded for a nice 67-56 win at Portland, then had everything clicking last Thursday in a 102-64 win over Prairie View A&M. The Redhawks were rewarded with some time off, returning to practice Wednesday.

“I thought the guys had great focus in both games (vs. Portland and Prairie View A&M) and were really ready to play,” said Seattle U coach Jim Hayford. “We had great practices and you generally practice how you play. And we played really well.”

They will need to continue playing well in what could be the team’s toughest stretch of the season. After playing at Cal, Seattle U begins Western Athletic Conference play with three road games, beginning Jan. 3 at Cal State Bakersfield.

The Redhawks then play at Grand Canyon on Jan. 5 and at Utah Valley on Jan. 12 before returning home to play defending WAC champion New Mexico State on Jan. 17.

“It will be the mindset that we had going into the game at Portland,” Carter said of the upcoming road games. “We have to establish ourselves as a good road team, which means that everybody has to be focused, from the moment of getting on the bus to go down there to stepping on the court. We have to have the mentality of coming into their gym and we have to win a game.

“You have to stop them and play defense. You have to play hard, you have to rebound and do the little things, and get the 50-50 balls. That’s our mindset.”

So far, so good for a balanced Seattle U team. Five players are averaging in double-figure scoring. Guard Morgan Means leads the way at 16.4 points per game, followed by Matej Kavas (14.9), Carter (14.3), Delante Jones (11.7) and Terrell Brown (10.9).

But Hayford wanted to talk about all of his players after the dismantling of Prairie View.

“It was great to play all 14 guys, and all 14 guys contributed something to the stat sheet,” Hayford said after the win last week. “It’s exactly the kind of game you want heading into the Christmas break.”