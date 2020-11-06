The Seattle U men’s basketball team announced its 11-game nonconference schedule Friday, which begins with a tournament in Portland.

Seattle U will play Idaho (Nov. 25) and Cal Poly (Nov. 27) to open the season and play most of its early games on the road, which includes games at UCLA (Dec. 3) and Washington (Dec. 9).

Seattle U will open its home slate with three games in a week against Northwest University (Dec. 13), Corban (Dec. 15) and Portland (Dec. 19).

The Redhawks will open WAC play at home with two games against Utah Valley Jan. 15-16. The WAC, during the pandemic, is playing two games at the same site to limit travel.