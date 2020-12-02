If someone had told Seattle U coach Jim Hayford before the season that his team would be 3-1 heading into its Thursday evening game at UCLA, the Redhawks coach would have taken it.

“But 4-0, I would have liked better,” said Hayford, whose team was 3-0 until a 76-65 loss to Cal State Northridge in Las Vegas.

The Redhawks opened the season with three straight wins for the first time since returning to Division I a decade ago. They started with an 84-72 win at Portland. Then came a 77-52 win in Portland over William Jessup, an NAIA school; and a 63-45 win over Air Force in Las Vegas.

“For us to open up the season on (Portland’s) home court, and get a Division I road win against our rival, it just made a lot of our work worthwhile,” said Hayford, who has just one full-time returning starter from last year. “I think this team is building some resiliency and character.”

Junior guard/forward Riley Grigsby, the top returning scorer from last season when he averaged 9.7 points, scored a career-high 28 against Portland and is averaging 18.3 points per game, tied for the team lead with Darrion Trammell, a transfer guard from City College of San Francisco.

The only sour note from the win over Portland was a knee injury to freshman starting guard Viktor Rajkovic. Hayford said Rajkovic needs surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Yet to play this season is guard Nate Robinson, a transfer from City College of San Francisco, who has a sprained toe. He is expected to be ready to play against UCLA.

Hayford laments not having Robinson or Rajkovic against Cal State Northridge, played the day after the win over Air Force. The coach said his players looked like they had tired legs.

With two days of rest, the Redhawks should be fresh for UCLA (1-1), which was ranked No. 22 until a loss last week. Seattle U hasn’t played the storied Bruins since 1977.

UCLA has twice beaten Seattle U in the NCAA tournament, including a 95-90 win in 1964 en route to the first national title for legendary coach John Wooden.

A Seattle U win over UCLA would get national attention. In 2014, Hayford coached Eastern Washington to a win at Indiana, breaking the Hoosiers’ 43-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents.

“We’ll try to put a game plan together that we can have confidence when we go on the court that we can find a way to win,” Hayford said. “These guys have grown up their whole lives watching UCLA, and they get to play a game at Pauley Pavilion. Our guys should step up and play fearless, and relish the opportunity.”