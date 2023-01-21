SEATTLE — Riley Grigsby’s 33 points led the Seattle U men’s basketball team over Southern Utah 81-60 on Saturday night.

Grigsby added three steals for the Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Alex Schumacher scored 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Redhawks picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Thunderbirds (14-7, 6-2) were led by Tevian Jones, who posted 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Maizen Fausett added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Southern Utah. Jason Spurgin finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Thursday. Seattle U visits Sam Houston and Southern Utah hosts Utah Valley.

EWU men run win streak to 10

Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points and his two free throws with seven seconds left sealed the Eastern Washington men’s 79-76 win at Northern Arizona.

Erikstrup also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-7, 8-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Angelo Allegri recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 11 (3 for 10 from three-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles picked up their 10th straight victory.

Jalen Cole led the way for NAU (5-16, 1-7) with 25 points and two steals.

Men’s basketball

• Shaw Anderson scored 15 points as Seattle Pacific (13-5, 8-1 GNAC) beat Montana State Billings (14-5, 8-1) to extend its win streak to seven games, 72-59.

Women’s basketball

• Anna Eddy scored nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead Seattle Pacific (11-6, 6-3 GNAC) to a 64-53 win against visiting Simon Fraser (6-7, 4-5).

• Jaleesa Lawrence came off the bench to score a career-high 23 points to help the Eastern Washington women win their fourth in a row, beating Northern Arizona at home, 96-89 in OT.

• The Seattle U women (1-16, 1-6 WAC) lost their fifth in a row as visiting New Mexico State won 58-50.

Gymnastics

• Visiting UCLA beat Washington 196.900 to 195.825.

Tennis

• The Washington men (2-0) beat visiting Louisiana 5-2.

• The Washington women (2-0) won at Hawaii 5-2.

Hockey

• Kyle Crnkovic scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds blasted the visiting Everett Silvertips 6-2 in a WHL game.