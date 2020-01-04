CHICAGO – On less than 40 hours’ rest after a triple-overtime affair in Kansas City on Thursday night, the Seattle U men’s basketball team overcame a sluggish start to rout Chicago State 86-54 on Saturday in Western Athletic Conference action.

It gave the Redhawks (8-9, 1-1) their first true road win of the year after an 0-6 start.

The Cougars (4-13, 0-2) opened the game with a 12-1 spurt. But the Redhawks would find their legs, sparked by Mattia Da Campo. The senior came off the bench to hit back-to-back threes for SU’s first field goals.

A Terrell Brown three at the 11:21 mark gave Seattle U its first lead, 15-14, and the Redhawks would not look back, outscoring Chicago State 26-8 over the remainder of the half.

Da Campo led the Redhawks with a career-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds. Brown and Delante Jones added 14 points each. Rip Economou chipped in three three-pointers.

SU women win

The Seattle U women ran away from visiting Chicago State 80-51 at Redhawk Center. SU held the Cougars to 27.6% field-goal shooting.

“It was important for us to get a bounce-back win today,” SU coach Suzy Barcomb said. “We had our chances against Kansas City on Thursday, and we were dialed in today. We wanted to establish inside and create some chaos with our pressure.”

Joana Alves did her best to make sure the Redhawks (7-8, 1-1) made quick work of the Cougars (0-14, 0-2). The senior scored 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting to go with three rebounds in the first period, as SU jumped out to a 26-8 lead.

Kamira Sanders recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Alves put up 17 points and seven boards, while Courtney Murphy contributed 13 points. McKenzi Williams added nine points and five steals off the bench.