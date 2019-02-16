The Redhawks men lose 59-53 to New Mexico State in Las Cruces, while the SU women lose 83-72 at Redhawk Center.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – In front of nearly 12,000 fans at the Pan American Center, the Seattle University men’s basketball team led New Mexico State for nearly 32 minutes, seeking an upset of the Western Athletic Conference leader on its home court.

But the lead slipped away late against a side that has lost just four conference games at home in the past decade, and the Aggies prevailed 59-53 Saturday night.

Terrell Brown led all scorers with 25 points for the Redhawks (13-12, 1-9 WAC). Brown had two three-pointers, five rebounds and four assists.

No other Redhawk reached double figures as Riley Grigsby came off the bench to chip in six. Myles Carter, who battled foul trouble all night, finished with four points in 15 minutes. Mattia Da Campo and Morgan Means, who both fouled out late in the game, had five points apiece.

Trevelin Queen led the Aggies (22-4, 11-1) with 13 points, while AJ Harris added 12.

“Our guys played their hearts out in a tough environment,” SU coach Jim Hayford said. “We put together a great effort, and this was a tough outcome.

“New Mexico State is a talented team with excellent coaching.”

SU women lose

The Seattle University women’s basketball team led for the majority of the game with New Mexico State, but the Aggies rallied for an 83-72 win at Redhawk Center.

Carla Bieg scored a career-high 18 points for the Redhawks (1-23, 1-10 WAC).

Seattle U led 60-54 with 10 minutes to play. But New Mexico State (19-6, 11-1) scored the first 17 points of the fourth quarter to take an 11-point lead. SU closed to 71-67 with 3:55 left, but the visitors put it away.

Brooke Salas had 27 points and Gia Pack had 25 for NMSU.

Courtney Murphy made 5 of 8 three-point tries for 15 points for SU. Kamila Sanders added 10 points and four rebounds. Joana Alves posted nine points and six boards.