The Seattle U men’s basketball team lost 63-54 at UMKC, while the Redhawks women fell 86-62 at home.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xavier Bishop scored 22 points and Missouri Kansas City snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-54 win over Seattle University in a Western Athletic Conference battle on Saturday night.

The Kangaroos have won all six meetings with Seattle U in Kansas City.

The Redhawks trailed by two at intermission but surged to the lead in the second half. Terrell Brown’s jumper with 7:32 to go put Seattle U in front 47-37. Rob Whitfield’s jumper with 4:03 left put UMKC in front, 50-49, and Bishop scored six straight points as the Kangaroos surged to a 60-51 lead with under two minutes to go.

Both teams were 21 of 50 from the field, but UMKC (8-13, 3-3) converted 14 of 19 from the line while Seattle (13-9, 1-6) was 7 of 14.

Brown finished with 22 points and Myles Carter added 14 points and grabbed eight boards for the Redhawks.

SU women fall

The Seattle U women dropped an 86-62 decision to Missouri Kansas City. Joana Alves led SU (1-19, 1-6 WAC) at the Redhawk Center.

“Our defensive game plan was to limit the scoring from (Ericka) Mattingly and (Emily) Ivory,” said SU coach Suzy Barcomb. “We were very successful with that, but we turned the ball over and UMKC got too many second-chance opportunities and took advantage. We didn’t shoot it well from the three-point line, but we did attack well and got to the free-throw line. Olivia (Crawford) was particularly aggressive today and had a solid overall game.”

Alves finished with 19 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes. Crawford put up 15 points, including 7-of-8 shooting from the foul line. Carolyn Murphy added 10 points, five boards and two steals. The Redhawks defense held the WAC’s leading scorer, Mattingly, to 10 points.

Leilah Vigil had 22 points and 16 rebounds for UMKC (11-8, 5-1).

The Redhawks hit the road for their next two outings. They play at California Baptist on Feb. 2 in a WAC match.