Seattle University’s men fall 75-64 at home, while the women lose 100-83 on the road.

Jordan Heading scored 22 points, Milan Acquaah added 16 and California Baptist pulled away in the middle of the second half to beat Seattle University 75-64 on Saturday night at Redhawk Center.

The Lancers (11-10, 3-5 Western Athletic Conference) used a 17-4 run to take a 57-46 lead on Heading’s layup with 9:25 to go.

The Redhawks (13-10, 1-7) closed the deficit to seven on Morgan Means’ three-pointer that made it 59-52 two minutes later, but Seattle U would get no closer from there.

“We didn’t lose, California Baptist won the game,” Seattle U coach Jim Hayford said. “They came out and played really well. They’ve been on the road since Tuesday and they came here and played with composure.”

De’jon Davis had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Cal Baptist, the fourth double-double of his freshman season.

Terrell Brown had 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting for Seattle U. Mattia Da Campo had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Myles Carter had 12 points and four blocks.

The Lancers committed just four turnovers and converted 15 points on 10 Seattle U turnovers.

The Redhawks begin the second round of WAC play against Utah Valley next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Redhawk Center.

Redhawks women fall

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Seattle University played its highest-scoring game since 2013 and scored its most points in a road game under coach Suzy Barcomb, but California Baptist came away with a 100-83 decision.

Madeline Dopplick scored a career-high 19 points for the Redhawks (1-20, 1-7 WAC).

“Today was another game where we competed and moved the ball for the first three quarters,” Barcomb said. “During the fourth, we didn’t continue that same solid play. It was great to have Kamira (Sanders) back in the lineup and she really came to play. We shot it incredibly well from the three-point line and Madeline was outstanding.”

Sanders finished with a season-high 23 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Dopplick hit 7 of 10 field goals, including 5 of 6 threes, on her way to a career-best 19 points. Courtney Murphy put up 14 points, hitting four three-pointers, while Olivia Crawford tallied 12 points, five assists and four boards.

As a team, SU shot 50 percent from the floor and made 10 of 18 three-pointers.

The last time Seattle U played in a game featuring more than 183 total points was Dec. 4, 2013, when Oregon won 105-100 over SU at Key­Arena. The Redhawks last scored more than 83 points in a road game on Dec. 15, 2015, when they won 85-64 at Portland State.

SU plays at Utah Valley next Saturday afternoon in another WAC contest.