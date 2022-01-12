The Seattle U men’s basketball team knows that if it is going to contend in the Western Athletic Conference, it has to take care of business when it plays at home, no matter the opponent.

That fact made Seattle U’s stirring 71-65 win over Utah Valley in its WAC home opener Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena even more important and special.

The Redhawks trailed most of night, thanks to outside shooting woes, but they hit some huge shots down the stretch, overcoming a 10-point deficit (54-44) with 7:36 remaining.

Riley Grigsby hit a three-pointer with 1:17 left to give Seattle U a 62-60 lead, its first lead since leading 12-11 early in the first half.

Then, after a Utah Valley free throw, Cameron Tyson made a three-pointer from the corner to give Seattle U a 65-61 lead and soon after the Redhawks were celebrating the victory.

It’s hard to win anywhere when you struggle to make outside shots like the Redhawks did for much of the game, but Seattle U’s defense kept it in the game and the offense woke up in time.

Seattle U improved to 2-0 in the WAC and 11-4 overall while playing its first home game against a Division I team since beating San Diego 73-51, also at Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle U plays some of its home games at Climate Pledge Arena).

Utah Valley (11-5, 2-2 WAC) is considered to be one of the top contenders in the WAC, with a win at then-No. 12 Brigham Young and a 16-point win at Washington during the nonconference schedule.

The first half was tight until the final few minutes, when the Redhawks’ poor shooting finally caught up with them.

Seattle U went the final 4:48 of the first half without making a field goal, and Utah Valley took advantage with a 9-2 run to take a 32-23 lead at halftime.

The first-half offensive numbers were grim for Seattle U, with the most telling stat being 0 for 12 from three-point range. The Redhawks shot 28.1% (9 of 28) overall for the half.

Seattle U quickly heated up in the second half, making three of its first four point attempts to help it close to 35-34. But the Redhawks cooled down again and Utah State looked to be in a good spot when it took the 10-point lead with less than eight minutes left.

Somewhat lost in the great rally, was the Redhawks’ defense on Utah Valley star Fardaws Aimaq. The 6-foot-11 center entered the game averaging 19.7 and 13.8 rebounds. He was held to 16 points (on 5-of-19 shooting) and nine rebounds.

Seattle U finished 10 of 33 from three-point range (30.3%). It shot 38.1% from the field (24 of 63).