The Seattle University men’s basketball team downed Missouri Kansas City 69-64 at home, while the SU women lost to UMKC on the road.
Terrell Brown scored 21 points, Morgan Means 18 and neither missed from the free-throw line in the last 24 seconds as Seattle University held off Missouri Kansas City 69-64 in a game that saw 10 ties and 11 lead changes Thursday night at Redhawk Center.
Riley Grigsby scored 12, including three three-pointers, Myles Carter added 10 points and Mattia Da Campo eight points and 10 rebounds for Seattle U (14-12, 2-9 Western Athletic Conference), which halted a four-game losing streak.
“What a great college basketball game,” said SU coach Jim Hayford. “Right down to the last two minutes, every possession mattered.”
Xavier Bishop led the Kangaroos (10-17, 5-7) with 14 points, Jamel Allen added 12 and Brandon Suggs 11 with 13 rebounds.
After going to the line just five times — and making two — in the first half, the Redhawks converted 14 of 15 free throws in the second half.
Alves scores 32 but SU women lose
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joana Alves scored a career-high 32 points, but the Seattle University women’s basketball team fell 83-66 at Missouri Kansas City.
Alves shot 13 of 20 from the floor for the Redhawks (1-24, 1-11 WAC).
“Joana was incredibly dominant inside the paint tonight,” Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb said. “She carried us the entire game.”
Alves finished one point shy of the Seattle U Division I game record set earlier this year by freshman Courtney Murphy. Alves sank all six of her free-throw attempts and recorded seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes.
The Kangaroos (13-12, 7-5) had five players in double-figure scoring. Ericka Mattingly had 19 points, 10 steals and eight assists.
