Three keys to the season

Keeping Carter in the game: Myles Carter is a force inside, offensively and defensively, and most opponents will have a hard time matching up against him. He had issues getting into foul trouble last season and fouled out nine times. The Redhawks need him on the floor as much as possible.

Make three-pointers: Seattle U lost its best three-point shooter, Matej Kavas, but coach Jim Hayford said everyone on this year’s team can shoot then, and they will in his offense. When the Redhawks are hot behind the arc, they will be tough to beat.

Stay healthy: Injuries derailed last season, and there is not a lot of proven depth once you get past the first seven or eight players this season.

Three players to watch

Myles Carter, 6-9 forward, Sr.: He seems capable of averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds. A big year from him should mean a big year for Seattle U.

Terrell Brown, 6-1 guard, Jr.: The do-everything point guard from Garfield High School was a pleasant surprise last season. He is great at getting into the lane and scoring, and has worked hard in the offseason on his outside shooting.

Morgan Means, 6-3 guard, Sr.: He has been a starter most of his first three seasons with Seattle U, and got off to a great start last season. He struggled some after teammates got hurt and opponents focused on him, but he seems primed for a big final season.