STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Cameron Tyson had 21 points as the Seattle University men stretched their win streak to seven games, beating Tarleton State 76-68 Saturday night.

Tyson hit 5 of 7 three-pointers and added eight rebounds for the Redhawks (15-4, 6-0 Western Athletic Conference). Darrion Trammell had 13 points and five assists, but he also had seven of Seattle’s 21 turnovers. Riley Grigsby added 11 points.

“That was the ultimate team win,” interim Seattle U coach Chris Victor. “Tarleton is a tough, well coached team and are very hard to beat in Stephenville. For our guys to tip up and find a way to win that game was special and shows what we are made of. Texas has been great to us, but we can’t wait to get back home and back in front of our fans in Seattle.”

Montre Gipson had 23 points for the Texans (8-13, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Freddy Hicks added 18 points and nine rebounds. Tahj Small had 12 points and 10 boards.

The Redhawks concluded a three-game, six-day WAC road swing 3-0, marking the best record through 19 games for a Seattle U squad since 1963-64.

Men’s basketball

• Ryan Bergersen scored 26 points, but Eastern Washington (10-8, 4-3 Big Sky) lost to Northern Colorado (10-8, 5-1) in Cheney, 87-83.

Advertising

• Divate’e Moffitt scored 23, but Seattle Pacific (10-8, 3-4 GNAC) lost at Simon Fraser 75-72.

Women’s basketball

• Jaleesa Lawrence scored 13 as Eastern Washington (4-13, 2-6 Big Sky) lost to Northern Colorado (5-8, 1-4) on the road, 62-54.

• Bree Calhoun scored 14 points as Seattle U (6-10, 1-4 WAC), which sent the game into overtime with a 9-0 run to end regulation, handed visiting Tarleton State (12-7, 4-4) a 57-56 loss.

• Kaprice Boston led Seattle Pacific (7-8, 3-2 GNAC) with nine points and eight rebounds in a 81-55 loss at Montana State Billings (11-8, 5-2).

Gymnastics

• No. 11 Cal won a Pac-12 meet at Washington, 196.675 to 195.450.

Hockey

• Tyson Kozak scored twice for Portland as it beat the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1.

• Niko Huuhtanen had two goals and an assist as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Victoria Royals 5-3.

Tennis

• The Washington women improved to 2-0 after sweeping visiting BYU 7-0. Vanessa Wong moved into sole possession of second on the UW career wins list with 102.

• The Washington men beat Eastern Washington 7-0 in Cheney to improve to 3-0.