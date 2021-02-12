Darrion Trammell didn’t need to score 30 points Friday night for the Seattle University men’s basketball team.

The 5-9 sophomore guard, coming off two consecutive games of scoring 30 points, had “just” 22 at the Redhawk Center and got plenty of help from his teammates in an 83-72 win over longtime Western Athletic Conference power New Mexico State.

“We had our best defense in the second half, our best offensive half in the first half, balanced production and good contributions from the bench and that’s how you beat the conference bully,” said Seattle U coach Jim Hayford.

The two teams play again in Seattle on Saturday, in a game that was moved from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. because of weather concerns.

The game was hotly contested until Trammell scored nine points during a 19-5 Seattle U run that gave it a 75-58 lead with 8:03 left in the game. The outcome was never in suspense again.

Seattle U (9-7, 2-2 WAC), which began the conference season with a pair of one-point losses, has won its past two by 32 points combined.

New Mexico State (4-5, 1-4), which has won three straight regular-season WAC titles, has struggled during a season that has been interrupted because of the coronavirus. But the Aggies, forced to play their home games at a high school in El Paso, Texas, because of state COVID-19 restrictions, were coming off a 97-70 win over California Baptist.

It was cold outside, but the shooting inside was anything but in a back-and-forth and entertaining first half.

The Redhawks started hot, making their first five shots, including three three-pointers to take a 13-4 lead. The Aggies were also hot in the first half, and rallied to take a 21-20 lead just seven and a half minutes into the game.

Neither team led by more than four points the rest of the half, which Seattle finished with a 48-44 lead, capped by Rip Economou’s three-pointer with six seconds left.

Seattle U was 17 of 32 (53%) from the field in the first half, including 10 of 17 from three-point range. The Redhawks weren’t ahead by more because New Mexico State was 15 of 27 (56%) and 6 of 14 from three-point range and had dominated the rebounding.

The Aggies had a 20-7 rebounding edge in the first half, including a 6-1 edge in offensive rebounds. New Mexico State had eight second-chance points in the opening half to none for Seattle U.

“It was our best offensive half of the season in the first half,” Hayford said. “Tonight, when we went to the bench in the first half we got great production from Nate (Robinson), Rip and Daron (Henson).

“At halftime, we said, ‘That’s a winning offensive half, but when they miss a shot they get the rebound more than us. Do you want to rebound or not? If you want to win, you’re going to have to rebound.’ “

The Redhawks did that, even after their leading rebounder, burly 6-6 forward Emeka Udenyi, picked up three fouls in the first 63 seconds of the second half. That gave him four fouls and a quick and extended seat on the bench.

As it turned out, there was no need to worry for Seattle U. With Riley Grigsby, returning from missing two games because of injury, leading the way, the Redhawks started outrebounding the Aggies.

Seattle U outrebounded New Mexico State 19-10 in the second half, and 7-4 in offensive rebounds. The Aggies were held to 27% shooting in the second half (6 of 22).

Grigsby finished with 10 points, including eight of the team’s first 13 points, and eight rebounds. Aaron Nettles had 12 points for Seattle U, and was 4 of 6 on three-point attempts.

Seattle U shot 51% from the field (29 of 57) and 52% from three-point range, the type of numbers that left Hayford smiling.

“I didn’t get here on my good looks, I got here on my great players’ three-point shooting,” Hayford joked.