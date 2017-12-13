Seattle U coach Jim Hayford beat his former Eastern Washington assistant Alex Pribble, but his Redhawks had to rally to do it.

On any other day, Seattle University men’s basketball coach Jim Hayford would undoubtedly be rooting for Saint Martin’s and its coach, Alex Pribble, who was an assistant for two seasons under Hayford at Eastern Washington.

But Pribble was playing against his former boss Wednesday night, and the NCAA Division II Saints gave Seattle U a good scare before the Redhawks rallied for an 88-72 victory at the Connolly Complex.

Saint Martin’s took a 5-0 lead to open the game, and led the majority of the first half, which ended with the Saints ahead 48-44 on the strength of 11-of-16 shooting from three-point range.

“Credit to Saint Martin’s in the first half, what a great shooting team,” Hayford said. “We got refocused at halftime and really knuckled down on defense. Offensively, we played very well in both halves.”

Seattle U finally regained the lead with 12:45 remaining in the game when Jordan Hill’s three-point play made it 60-58. The Redhawks never trailed again.

Hill had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Seattle U (7-5). Josh Hearlihy had 20 points and was 11 of 11 from the foul line.

Luke Chavez scored 17 for Saint Martin’s, which finished 14 of 27 from three-point range. The Saints, who lost by four to Washington and by 11 to Washington State in exhibition games last month, are officially 7-2. The loss to Seattle U does not count on their record.

Seattle U,which entered the game third in the nation in free-throw shooting percentage at 80.5 percent, made 21 of 26 against Saint Martin’s (80.8).

Seattle U returns to action Saturday night against Portland at KeyArena. The game starts at 7 p.m.