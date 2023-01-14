OREM, Utah — Cameron Tyson tallied 20 points, Riley Grigsby scored 19 and the Seattle University men’s basketball team beat Utah Valley 85-80 on Saturday night, snapping the Wolverines’ 11-game winning streak.

Tyson hit three three-pointers and all 11 of his free throws for the Redhawks (14-4, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference), who have won six straight. Grigsby added eight rebounds. Alex Schumacher had 12 points and six assists, Brandton Chatfield scored 11 points before fouling out late and Kobe Williamson added 10 points and five boards.

“Utah Valley is a great program, so tough and so hard to beat at home,” SU coach Chris Victor said. “For us to come in and fight the way we did, stick with it, battle through foul trouble early. To just believe in each other and keep bringing and grinding. This was a huge win for us.”

The Wolverines (14-5, 5-1) were led by Aziz Bandaogo, who posted 23 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Seattle U’s next game is Thursday against Tarleton State at home.

EWU men win seventh in row

CHENEY — Angelo Allegri scored 18 points and the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team beat Idaho 95-74 for its seventh straight win.

Allegri was 8-of-11 shooting for the Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big Sky). Tyreese Davis added 15 points, Ethan Price had 14 points and Steele Venters and Cedric Coward 13 apiece.

The Vandals (6-12, 0-5) were led by Divant’e Moffitt, who posted 29 points.

SPU men triumph

Shaw Anderson scored the last six points as the Seattle Pacific men’s basketball team secured a 92-87 victory over Saint Martin’s (13-4, 5-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) at Brougham Pavilion.

Anderson stepped to the free-throw line with 1:41 to play and the Falcons trailing 87-86. He knocked down both free throws to give SPU a one-point lead. SPU earned a stop defensively, followed by a step-back jumper from Anderson to put the team up 90-87. With under 10 seconds to play, Anderson hit two more free throws.

Anderson finished with 21 points, five rebounds and two assists. Syon Blackmon had a game-high 24 points, including six three-pointers, for the Falcons (12-5, 7-1).

Women’s basketball

• Stephen F. Austin (14-3, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference) outscored Seattle University in every quarter en route to an 86-57 victory at Redhawk Center. Asta Blauenfeldt led SU (1-14, 1-4) with 13 points and Peyton Howard had 12.

• Ashley Alter and Anna Eddy had 10 points apiece for Seattle Pacific, but the visiting Falcons fell short of hot-shooting Montana State Billings (14-4, 5-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) in a 66-49 defeat. The Falcons (10-5, 5-2) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

• Jaydia Martin scored 16 points and Milly Knowles had 14 as host Eastern Washington (9-6, 2-3 Big Sky) earned a 74-59 victory over Idaho (6-10, 2-3).

Hockey

• Austin Roest scored in overtime as the host Everett Silvertips (20-19-1-0) defeated the Tri-City Americans 3-2.

• Nico Myatovic and Kevin Korchinski scored goals but the Seattle Thunderbirds (30-7-1-1) were dealt a rare loss, falling 4-2 to the host Saskatoon Blades.