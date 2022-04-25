Paris Dawson, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard with three years of eligibility remaining, has committed to continuing his basketball and academic career at Seattle U.

Dawson becomes coach Chris Victor’s first signee of 2022-23 as Victor officially took over the reins of the Redhawk program on March 1.

“We are extremely excited to have Paris joining our program,” said Victor. “He is a dynamic guard that plays the game with an incredible passion. His toughness, character and playmaking ability will make an immediate impact and we are looking forward to getting to work.”

Dawson spent the past two seasons at Portland State. He averaged 6.7 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Dawson averaged 8.4 points per game during the shortened 2020-21 season.

Softball

After a career weekend, UW pitcher Gabbie Plain was named Pac-12 pitcher of the week.

Plain pitched in all three games this past weekend against Oregon and posted a 3-0 record with a 0.00 ERA, while holding batters to a .106 batting average. Over the 14.1 innings pitched, the senior recorded 18 strikeouts while allowing only five hits. In games one and three, Plain tossed complete-game shutouts on the way to the series sweep of the Ducks.

Over the weekend, Plain recorded her 100th career win in the series opener vs. Oregon. She also notched her 1,000th career strikeout.

Baseball

• Washington State junior Jacob McKeon was named the Pac-12 player of the week.

McKeon hit .529 (9 of 17) with three multiple-hit games, five extra-base-hits, two doubles, three home runs, four runs scored, and 10 RBI in three games.

Track and field

• Seattle Pacific’s Peace Igbonagwam was selected GNAC field athlete of the week after a personal-best 19 feet, 8¼ inches to win the long jump in Ellensburg.

Hockey

• Seattle Thunderbird defenseman Kevin Korchinski was chosen as WHL player of the week.