The Seattle U men’s basketball team saw its seven-game win streak end on Sunday afternoon at Climate Pledge Arena as the Virginia Military Institute had a hot shooting day to win 89-82.

The Keydets (6-4) shot 49% from the field, including 44.4% from three-point range.

Jake Stephens scored 23 points and Kamdyn Curfman added 22 for VMI.

Riley Grigsby led the Redhawks (7-2) with 21 points and Cameron Tyson added 20.

UW’s College Cup plans released

The Washington Huskies, who are in the College Cup for men’s soccer for the first time, will play Georgetown at 5:30 p.m. (PT) Friday in a national semifinal in Cary, North Carolina.

Washington (17-1-2) is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and Georgetown (18-2-1) is the No. 3 seed.

No. 4 seed Notre Dame plays No. 8 seed Clemson at 3 p.m. (PT) Friday.

The two winners Friday will play Sunday at 11 a.m. (PT) for the national title.

Tips thumped

James Stefan had a goal and two assists as seven different Portland players scored as the Winterhawks had a 7-1 rout of the visiting Everett Silvertips.