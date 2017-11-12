The Seattle University men’s basketball team scored a Division I school record in points in a 121-70 victory over Puget Sound on Sunday at the Connolly Complex.

The Seattle University men’s basketball team scored a Division I school record in points in a 121-70 victory over Puget Sound on Sunday at the Connolly Complex.

The Redhawks (1-1) scored the first 14 points and led 67-30 at the break, hitting the century mark with 6:33 to play. The 121 points surpassed the previous record of 111 set in 2012 against Longwood.

Richaud Gittens finished with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting, rebounding from a 1-for-12 performance at Saint Louis on Friday. Josh Hearlihy added 23 points on 6 of 7 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Matej Kavas scored 17 points and Aaron Menzies had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Morgan Means added 14 points and 10 assists.

SU women lose

The Seattle U women (0-2) dropped a 73-58 decision to Hawaii (1-1). Ten different Redhawks scored in the nonconference game at the Connolly Complex.

Alexis Montgomery led Seattle U with 16 points and eight rebounds. Kamira Sanders had 12 points and six boards. Leilia Orji tallied six points and six rebounds.

The Redhawks play at UC Santa Barbara and Pepperdine next weekend.