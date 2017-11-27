Matej Kavas leads the Redhawks with 24 points in a 73-67 victory over the winless Bengals.
Matej Kavas scored 24, Jordan Hill had 19 and Seattle University survived a slow start to beat Idaho State 73-67 on Monday night at KeyArena.
The Redhawks (3-4) trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half as Idaho State took a 48-38 lead with 14:10 remaining.
But Seattle U rallied and the game went back and forth. Neither team led by more than three in the final 10 minutes until Kavas made two free throws to make it 69-64 with 22.2 seconds left.
Seattle rallied to its first lead of the game with a 13-1 run in the middle of the second half that ended with a 51-49 advantage.
The Bengals (0-5) missed eight straight shots from the field during that stretch and 10 of their last 11 shots during the final four minutes.
Seattle U took the lead for good with 3:42 left when Morgan Means hit a shot that gave the Redhawks a 65-64 lead.
Seattle missed all 11 of its three-point attempts in the first half and the first 12 attempts overall.
The Redhawks are back in action Thursday night against Kennesaw State at the Connolly Complex.
