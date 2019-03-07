The Redhawks have won four of their past five games.

Terrell Brown had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle University men’s basketball team beat Cal State Bakersfield 63-57 in overtime on Thursday night.

Morgan Means scored four of his 14 points in the extra period for the Redhawks, who outscored CSU Bakersfield 9-3 in overtime.

Delante Jones scored 15 points and Mattia Da Campo added 13 for Seattle (17-13, 5-10 Western Athletic Conference), which has won four of its past five games.

Jarkel Joiner scored 12 points and Rickey Holden had 11 for CSU Bakersfield (16-13, 7-8).

Seattle U women 68, at Cal State Bakersfield 58

Madeline Dopplick and Courtney Murphy each scored 16 points as the Redhawks (2-26) won only their second game of the season, thanks to a dominant third quarter.