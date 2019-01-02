While that seems daunting, Seattle U has shown it might be up to the challenge. The Redhawks improved to 12-3 after winning at Cal, the program's best record after 15 games since the 1963-64 season.

After passing a big road test at California, the Seattle U men’s basketball team is faced with three more as it begins its Western Athletic Conference slate with three straight games on the road, beginning Thursday night at Cal State Bakersfield.

That will be followed by games at Grand Canyon on Saturday and at Utah Valley the following Saturday, two of the teams considered contenders in the WAC. Then, when the Redhawks finally return home, it’s against defending conference champion New Mexico State, picked to win the league again this year.

While that seems daunting, Seattle has shown it might be up to the challenge. The Redhawks improved to 12-3 after winning at Cal, the program’s best record after 15 games since the 1963-64 season.

“I am not sure they are better than the next four teams we play, but it was a good win,” Hayford said of beating Cal, which gave Seattle U its first road win over a Pac-12 team in eight years.

The Redhawks are the No. 130 team in the country, according to the Sagarain power ratings. New Mexico State is the conference leader at No. 52, followed by Utah Valley (No. 127), Grand Canyon (No. 128) and then Seattle U. Cal State Bakersfield is next in the nine-team conference at No. 200. The conference is ranked No. 18 among the nation’s 33 conferences.

“Our league is solid,” Hayford said. “If you look at us, one to six, with some of the other mid-major (conferences) — it’s ahead of the Big West and the Big Sky and we’re competing real favorably with with Mountain West this year. So wins in the WAC, especially on the road, are going to be special. It’s a really strong conference this year and it seems to be getting better every year.”

Seattle U defeated Cal without having junior forward Matej Kavas, the team’s third-leading scorer (14.9 a game) and its best three-point shooter. He is expected to play this week after turning his ankle in practice two days before the game at Cal. He will certainly be needed.

“We are starting with, on paper, what appears to be the biggest challenge of the conference season,” Hayford said of the three road tests against some of the WAC’s top teams. “With your team, you are only working on the next game. Take care of business Thursday and create positive momentum into the second game of the weekend. That’s how I’ve always approached Thursday-Saturday trips.”

Hayford is not surprised by his team’s 12-3 record. He figured before the season that the Redhawks would start conference play with 12 to 14 wins. But he is very pleased with how his team, without a single senior, is playing right now.

“As hard as these (upcoming) games are, we are playing great basketball, so why not take on the challenge right now?” Hayford said. “Our team is in a really good place.”

It helps that all five starters are averaging in double-figure scoring, led by guard Morgan Means at 16.9 a game, and all five have led the team in scoring at least once this year. Junior 6-foot-9 forward Myles Carter has been a force inside. He is second on the team in scoring (15.2) and leads the the team in rebounding (8.5) and blocked shots (37 total). He is the reigning WAC player of the week.

“I do think this group is going to be something really, really special,” Hayford said. “And I think they can be really good by the end of this year. We just need to stay away from the injury bug.”