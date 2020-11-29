LAS VEGAS — Riley Grigsby had 13 points to lead five Seattle University players in double figures as the Redhawks got past Air Force 63-45 on Sunday.

Darrion Trammell, Rip Economou and Aaron Nettles each scored 12 for the Redhawks (3-0). Kobe Williamson chipped in 11 points.

Glen McClintock had 11 points for the Falcons (1-1).

“If we’re going to have a successful season, we’re going to need to be a really good three-point shooting team,” Redhawks coach Jim Hayford said. “We showed that at the beginning of the game and we showed that constantly in the second half, and that got us a win.”