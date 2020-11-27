PORTLAND — Seattle U used an early 22-0 run to beat William Jessup 77-53 in a men’s basketball game at the University of Portland.

The win gave the Redhawks a 2-0 record for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

“Our defense was a little too much and we were able to hold them to 32% shooting,” Seattle U coach Jim Hayford said. “We also took care of the basketball with just nine turnovers. But there’s a lot of things we could do better. We’re a lot better shooting team than we showed today, but give William Jessup some credit for that.”

The Redhawks’ defense held William Jessup, an NAIA school from Rocklin, California, scoreless for nine minutes and forced nine first-half turnovers.

Darrion Trammell had 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds and four assists for the Redhawks.

Seattle U, on a seven-game road swing to start the season, head to the Men’s Vegas Bubble. It plays Air Force on Sunday and Cal State-Northridge on Monday.