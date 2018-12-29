Myles Carter scored a career-high 26 points and had 13 rebounds, and Seattle pulled away late after blowing a 17-point lead to beat California 82-73.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Jim Hayford isn’t sure yet how to feel about Seattle’s two wins over Pac-12 teams this season.

Even with the Redhawks off to their best start in more than 50 years, their second-year coach is still guarded about his team’s success.

Myles Carter scored a career-high 26 points and had 13 rebounds, and Seattle pulled away late after blowing a 17-point lead to beat California 82-73 on Saturday night.

Morgan Means added 24 points while going 16 of 16 on free throws, including eight over the final 1:36, as the Redhawks won their ninth in 10 games. Delante Jones scored 16 and Terrell Brown had 10 points and six rebounds for the Redhawks.

“At the end of the season we’ll all know that, how good we are and how good who we beat is and all of that,” Hayford said. “But there’s not a lot of mid-major schools that go into Pac-12 gyms and leave with wins so I’ll take it.”

Seattle (12-3) is off to its best start since going 13-2 in 1963-64. Two of the Redhawks three losses came against Stanford in the season opener and against Washington in early December. They also beat Washington State in Kent.

Carter and Means made certain Seattle would break even in their nonconference games against the Pac-12 by dominating against an undersized and outhustled California team.

Carter specifically got the Redhawks going early when he had eight points during a big run to start the game.

“I just took it on myself to establish myself early and try to be a force in the paint,” Carter said. “They were giving me some shots and once I knew my left hand was coming along, I was like, ‘Oh this is going to be a long night for them.’ I just took advantage of that.”

Seattle led 21-4 in the first half but trailed 51-50 midway through the second following Grant Anticevich’s three-pointer.

Brown scored on a putback, Means made two free throws and Carter added a short jumper to put the Redhawks back ahead.

The Golden Bears were within 59-55 with 4 minutes left before Carter scored on consecutive trips down the court.

“That shows how much we’ve grown,” Carter said. “Earlier in the season we probably would have folded, if I’m being honest.”

Paris Austin scored 20 points for Cal (5-7). Darius McNeill added 19 and Justice Sueing had 15.

“We came out flat and we weren’t ready to play to start the game,” Golden Bears coach Wyking Jones said. “I could see in shootaround that the energy wasn’t there. We fought back and had some energy in spurts but you can’t dig yourself a 17-point hole and expect to win.”

SU women 0-13

The Seattle U women closed out 2018 with a 65-60 loss at UC Irvine (10-2), which dropped the Redhawks to 0-13.

It was the final nonconference game of the season.

Joana Alves had career highs with 29 points and 12 rebounds.